Telford murder: Woman tells of being 'scared for her life' during beating before partner found dead

Carlene Garrett's partner Anthony Wootton was found slumped in a car park a couple of streets away from the home they shared in Armstrong Close, Woodside, Telford on Monday, July 17 last year. Their neighbour, Ashley Harris, is on trial for Mr Wootton's murder at Stafford Crown Court.

The court had earlier been told that Harris, aged 32, and 41-year-old Mr Wootton, ended up in a street brawl the day before Wootton was found. That came after he assaulted Ms Garrett at home, leaving her with a black eye, strangulation injuries and multiple bruises.

Ms Garrett gave evidence to the jury, setting out her ordeal at the hands of Mr Wootton.

She said that her son, Reece Davies, who also lived with the couple, had earlier been involved in a row with Mr Wootton over food and money on Sunday, July 16. Both men punched a bedroom door before Mr Wootton "threatened to batter" Mr Davies.

"I told them both to leave," Ms Garrett said. Mr Davies stayed elsewhere that night, but Mr Wootton returned home at around 5pm, the court was told. It was then that Ms Garrett said he attacked her.

"He punched me in the face, in my right eye," she tearfully told Darron Whitehead, prosecuting. "I was shocked, I shouted 'what did you do that for?'

"I tried to leave the bedroom and he wouldn't allow me to."

She said that he grabbed her around the neck from behind before he "just came at" her.

"He punched me again in the same eye. I put my arms up to try and protect me. He kept on trying to hit me.

"I managed to get out of the bedroom but he was kicking me in the legs.

"He punched me in the nose and to the eye to the point where I couldn't see out of my eye.

"I ran into the spare bedroom and he chased me. He pulled my hair to stop me getting out of the bedroom.

"I said 'please, leave me alone'."

Ms Garrett said she tried to call the police but Mr Wootton took the phone from her. "I was scared for my life," she said.

She managed to get out of the house and into the street, where Amy Smith, who lived opposite, shouted her to go to her house.

Ms Garrett said Ms Smith put her arm around her and gave her a tissue to wipe her bloody nose.

Harris went into the street, she said, and there was "shouting" between him and, she assumed, Mr Wootton.

"He came back into the house and went out with the rake in his hand," she said. She described Harris's face as looking "angry".

Ms Garrett said the only part of the fight between Harris and her partner that she witnessed was the two of them wrestling on the floor, with Harris on top.

When the fight stopped and Mr Wootton walked away, Ms Garrett said she did not see any injuries on him, though Harris sustained a cut by his right eye.

She also said that Harris told her not to mention the rake to the police. "I just looked at him," she said. "I thought it was a bit weird."

The court previously heard that Mr Wootton suffered a wound which effectively "guillotined" his spleen into two pieces, causing his abdomen to fill up with blood. He died shortly after.

Harris, of Armstrong Close, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter. The trial continues.