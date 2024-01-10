'Jackpot!' Two arrested in £70,000 Telford drugs raid by police 'bounty hunters'

Officers carried out a raid at a semi-detached house in Trinity View, Ketley, on Wednesday morning and discovered three rooms filled with plants which were ripe and ready to be cut, cropped and sold on the streets.

The Shropshire Star was invited to join officers to witness the action unfold.

Officers were briefed by PC Matt Stokes at the force's Malinsgate HQ. On the wall was the famous Dog the Bounty Hunter quote: "Born on a mountain, raised in a cave, arresting fugitives is all I crave." It was to be a satisfying morning for officers hungry for an arrest.

Officers break down the door in Trinity View, Ketley, Telford

PC Stokes said a man and woman had been seen suspiciously coming and going from the Trinity View address.

He said it was "the only house that didn't have snow on the roof" during a recent cold snap, and that they owned a Range Rover and BMW.

PC Stokes said it was understood the suspects lived nearby in Peacock Grove.

Officers piled into two vans and an unmarked car for the short trip to Trinity View.

PC Jamie Farrelly with the drugs

They arrived at around 8.50am, and bashed the front door in with one swift blow with a battering ram.

Officers shouted: "Police! Stay where you are!" as they burst into the property.

As they entered, a tearful neighbour came out into the street and said to officers: "Thanks for taking us seriously."