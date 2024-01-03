Police appeal after BMW stolen in overnight car key burglary

Officers in Broseley are appealing for information following the theft of a BMW from Guest Road in the town on December 27.

At approximately 2am, police say offenders gained entry through a set of French windows and stole the keys to a BMW 1 Series before taking off with the vehicle.

The car has been described as being bright blue, with the last three of the registration being CFD. Nothing else was stolen.

Following the incident, scenes of crime officers were deployed to the property to check for any forensic evidence that may have been left at the scene and the investigating police officers attended to speak to the victims.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00038_I_27122023.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org