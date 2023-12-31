Banned van driver who took to the road over alcohol limit narrowly avoids jail

Joshua Howells had been banned from driving for a year in July when he admitted drug-driving, but that didn't stop him getting behind the wheel of a Ford Transit whilst over the drink drive limit on December 20.

The 28-year-old from Duke Street, Kington, was stopped on Faraday Road, Hereford, and gave a breath test result of 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Later that day Howells appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court where he admitted driving whilst disqualified and drink-driving.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop when required by a police officer and driving without insurance.

For driving whilst disqualified, the court issued as 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year, along with a 12-moth supervision period.

The court noted his offending was "so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified", adding: "This is your third offence of this kind this year and you have driven in breach of court orders. you are a danger to the public when you decide to drive on the road."

Howells was also banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as participating in up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Payment of £135 prosecution costs was also imposed.