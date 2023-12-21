Paedophile spared jail after being caught talking to cops he thought were 13-year-old girls

Haden Brazier, 31, of Preston Grove, Trench, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting a number of charges.

The court was told he had held sexual conversations over social media with what he thought were 13-year-old girls called 'Mia', 'Ruby', and 'Jelly Bean Jade', but the victims were in fact undercover police officers.

Dean Easthope, prosecuting, said that Brazier had pretended to be a teenage boy and had sent obscene photographs of himself to the accounts, and had asked them for pictures, as well as making a number of sexual requests and comments.

He was also found to be in possession of a number of indecent images of children, and one extreme pornographic image.

Brazier pleaded guilty to three charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, three charges of making indecent images of children, and one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image.

Mr Easthope told the court Brazier was found with 22 category A images, the most serious, as well as 58 category B images and 404 category C images, contained on a number of devices.

The images were said to have been downloaded between 2011 and 2020.