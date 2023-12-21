Paedophile spared jail after being caught talking to cops he thought were 13-year-old girls
A paedophile was told he must learn "not to give in to temptation" and that there is "no injection" to stop him being sexually attracted to children.
Haden Brazier, 31, of Preston Grove, Trench, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting a number of charges.
The court was told he had held sexual conversations over social media with what he thought were 13-year-old girls called 'Mia', 'Ruby', and 'Jelly Bean Jade', but the victims were in fact undercover police officers.
Dean Easthope, prosecuting, said that Brazier had pretended to be a teenage boy and had sent obscene photographs of himself to the accounts, and had asked them for pictures, as well as making a number of sexual requests and comments.
He was also found to be in possession of a number of indecent images of children, and one extreme pornographic image.
Brazier pleaded guilty to three charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, three charges of making indecent images of children, and one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image.
Mr Easthope told the court Brazier was found with 22 category A images, the most serious, as well as 58 category B images and 404 category C images, contained on a number of devices.
The images were said to have been downloaded between 2011 and 2020.