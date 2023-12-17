Stuart Woodings had his one-of-a-kind VW Transporter, fully-decked out in Monster Energy livery and loaded with £4,000 worth of drinks, stolen by drug addict Kyren Hale and an accomplice when they broke into his lock-up in Kendal Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury.

Mr Woodings attended Hale's sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court and recounted the damaging effects of his crime, saying his young daughters were "in tears" when they found out about the theft.

He also told Hale, aged 30, that he used to be addicted to drugs himself and had turned his life around, now owning five businesses, a home worth more than £1.25 million and other property assets of £5 million.

Mr Woodings made the "unusual" move of offering to be Hale's business mentor when he leaves prison, something Judge Peter Barrie described as "remarkable".

The court heard how Mr Woodings bought the van in 2020, that it had been given an expensive revamp in Monster styling which took 16 months, and there would never be a van like it again, due to the time, cost and effort that went in.

Mr Woodings used the van to sell drinks at festivals, including the Shrewsbury Flower Show and Shropshire Oktoberfest. He last saw the vehicle on September 3 this year.

It was found on September 6 by police in Manchester. Mr Woodings couldn't believe it was his vehicle, thinking it was safely locked away. However, investigations confirmed the worst and that the van was too damaged to be restored.

CCTV footage was examined at the lock-up, and showed two men breaking in. A car was used to smash through the gates and the van followed it out.

Security footage from McDonald's in Whitchurch a short time later showed Hale with the van, and DNA evidence on a beer bottle also incriminated him.