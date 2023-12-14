Shrewsbury thief stole Ferrero Rocher in £460 festive stealing spree

Mark Donnelly, aged 39, committed the thefts from shops in Shrewsbury in November and December this year.

He first stole £100 worth of confectionary from Sainsbury's on November 20, before stealing £20 worth of Cadbury's chocolate from a Co-op store six days later.

On December 9 he stole £250 worth of Christmas items from Boots, and then took seven trays of Ferrero Rocher and two boxes of Thornton's chocolates from Morrisons on December 12.

Donnelly, of Buttington Road, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft.

Deputy District Judge James Hulse handed Donnelly a 14-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months. He also ordered Donnelly to do a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme, which will include regular testing, and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Donnelly was ordered to pay £210 in compensation.