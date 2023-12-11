Shropshire market town's Covid memorial and other artworks damaged in 'pointless' acts of vandalism

Barry Salter, who has lived in Market Drayton for more than 40 years, says he has always loved the town and the activities that go on there.

But he says recent attacks on not one but two pieces of art by the town's library have saddened him.

A sculpture marking the work of the Drayton Arts festival was vandalised earlier this year.

Now repaired.

Standing close to the library it was created, Mr Salter said, at a cost of about £2,000.

"After it was vandalised it cost about the same to have it repaired," he said.

"Specialist glass repairers had to come in to restore it and then cover the pinnacle in anti vandalism perspex. But that too has been sprayed with paint.

"On the same side as the library is another monument expressing thanks to the people of Market Drayton, the health service, the emergency services and everybody that helped out during the pandemic.

The Covid memorial.

The monument thanks people for their efforts during Covid.

"I've also noticed on two occasions that this monument has been sprayed with black paint, another unnecessary expense for the town.

"These acts of vandalism are so pointless. I wish I had the answer to how they can be stopped.

"Market Drayton is a wonderful market town with lots of activities and it has always encouraged me when I see local people recognising the good work of others.

"These acts of vandalism sadden me."

Damaged by what appears to be spray paint.

The memorial to mark the work of the NHS, emergency services and other key workers during Covid was unveiled in April 2022 by Shropshire's High Sheriff Selina Graham.