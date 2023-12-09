Telford thief who stole washing products from supermarket ordered to pay money back
A thief who stole washing products from a supermarket has been ordered to pay the money back.
Andrew McNab, aged 38, stole £70 worth of items from Farmfoods in Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford on Monday, November 27.
McNab, of Connomara Meadow, Horsehay, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to a charge of theft.
Magistrates ordered him to pay £70 compensation to Farmfoods. No orders for further costs were made.