Telford thief who stole washing products from supermarket ordered to pay money back

Andrew McNab, aged 38, stole £70 worth of items from Farmfoods in Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford on Monday, November 27.

McNab, of Connomara Meadow, Horsehay, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to a charge of theft.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £70 compensation to Farmfoods. No orders for further costs were made.