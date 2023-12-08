Shrewsbury burglar admits stealing morphine, fizzy pop, axe and hammer

Shrewsbury man Lee Davies, aged 37, also tried to steal from a bike shop in the town in a one-day crime spree on September 10 this year.

He targeted an address in Broadhead Drive, Battlefield, Shrewsbury, where he stole morphine, three packets of tobacco, two pairs of sunglasses and fizzy pop.

Davies also burgled a garden shed at a property in Ditherington Road, stealing an axe, a hammer, a car battery and a hedge trimmer.

He tried to enter McMahon's Shrewsbury Cycles, also in Ditherington Road, to steal.

Davies, of Wingfield Gardens, Ditherington, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to two counts of burglary and one of attempting to enter as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Recorder Anthony Warner deferred sentencing Davies as police need to make further enquiries into another man in relation to the crimes. The case will next be mentioned on January 8. Davies' bail was renewed, including a curfew between 8pm and 7am, meaning he has to stay at home every night.

Davies missed a previous court hearing due to being hit by a car and breaking his leg. Recorder Warner ordered for his tag to be removed this weekend so Davies can get an MRI scan at hospital, before it is reattached on Monday.