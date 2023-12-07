The criminal enterprise was discovered at a house in Catherton, Stirchley, last Wednesday, November 29, and now officers want people who have had bikes stolen recently to get in touch.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Officers discovered a bike chop shop following a search at a property in Telford. Inside the address were over 20 push bikes, electrical bikes, electric scooters and quad bikes.

Do you recognise any of these bikes?

Do you recognise any of these bikes or scooters? Photos: West Mercia Police

"All property at the scene was confiscated by officers but we would like to appeal to the public to find their rightful owners.

"If anyone recognises the bikes, they are asked to email PC Robyn Snade on robyn.snade@westmercia.police.uk. Please note to prove legitimate ownership of the bikes, serial numbers/proof of purchase and photographs will need to be considered."