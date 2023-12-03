Drink driver who was ‘barely able to walk’ avoids return to prison

William Alexander Killick admitted drink-driving and driving while disqualified when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 22.

The 41-year-old had previous convictions for both offences and had been jailed in 2016 for the same two offences.

Killick was banned from driving in May this year after he was convicted for being drunk in charge of a vehicle. He also admitted driving without insurance during last week’s appearance.

Prosecuting, Adam Warner said police received multiple calls from witnesses who saw Killick driving a Mitsubishi Shogun through Knighton on July 30.