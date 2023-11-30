West Mercia Police targets recruitment push for Authorised Firearms Officers

West Mercia Police said it is seeking experienced Home Office Authorised Firearms Officers from other forces to join West Mercia's Operational Policing Units.

The armed officers provide 24-hour response cover in the West Mercia region.

West Mercia Police said the recruitment drive was to fill existing vacancies and the force was not expanding its current number of armed officers.

"Recruitment and retention of Authorised Firearms Officers is a policing priority for West Mercia Police and in return, our Health and Wellbeing Plan is designed to fully support our Authorised Firearms Officers and help them to maintain their work-life balance," said the force.