'Poor driver' who 'flagrantly disregarded' the law is jailed - and given lengthy road ban

Kidderminster Magistrates' Court was told that George Anderson, of Sedgley Road West, Tipton, had a "flagrant disregard for court orders" when they heard his case on Thursday, November 23.

Magistrates were told that Anderson had been caught driving a Kia on Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, while disqualified. The heard that it has been a "deliberate offence accompanied by poor driving".