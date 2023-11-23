Transit driver 'repeat offender' gets 12 month ban, huge court bill and six points

Henry Charles Downes, aged 34, of Portna Way, Leominster, was not at Redditch Magistrates' Court on Monday to hear the justices hand down their sentence after he had pleaded guilty on May 2, 2023, to two driving offences.

The court was told that on December 15, 2022, Downes had used a Ford Transit on Buckfield Road, Leominster, with no insurance. He also admitted that it did not have a valid test certificate.