Police appeal after car stolen off drive in broad daylight

Officers in Shifnal are asking for the public's help, after a car was stolen off a drive on Park Lane in Shifnal on Tuesday, November 21.

The theft of the car, a blue short wheelbase Mitsubishi Shogun, occurred between 12.50pm and 1.50pm.

Officers say they are keen to from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of the vehicle or who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

The community is encouraged to call 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle.

Information can be passed onto the police online, at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00213 I 21112023.

If you aren't comfortable contacting police directly, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org