Police hunt up to six offenders after two men in their 20s attacked with machete in Wolverhampton

It happened on Kingsclere Walk at about 10pm last night.

Both self-presented at hospital for treatment, where one was treated for a slash wound to his hand and the other was hit on the head with a bat and received a graze to his ankle.

Both were discharged following treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our inquiries are progressing to identify up to six offenders.

"We have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the public."

Anyone with information is urged to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101 quoting log 5211 of 20/11.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "“We were called at 10.18pm on Monday to reports of a stabbing on Kingscelere Walk, Penn in Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, no patients were found at the scene and we were stood down as our assistance was no longer required.”