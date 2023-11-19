Man airlifted to hospital after Shrewsbury stabbing as police make arrest

Police said the victim, in his 30s, was found with a serious injury to his torso after officers were called to a report of a stabbing at a property in Holgate Drive, Shrewsbury, at around 8.50am on Sunday.

The man was airlifted to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

West Mercia Police said a 32-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody while investigations continue.

Inspector Gordon Kaye said: "I’d like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience whilst we dealt with the incident.

"I would also like to reassure them that this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public. While we continue with our investigation, there will be a police presence at the scene."