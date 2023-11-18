An investigation is under way after police uncovered approximately 100 cannabis plants growing in Market Drayton on Thursday.

A photograph from the scene shows dozens of the plants in rows under lighting and extractor fans.

PCSO Andy King added: "Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people."

Following the find, West Mercia Police is appealing for the community to report any signs of criminal activity, including information about drugs and drug supply.

Information can be passed onto police online at westmercia.police.uk or anonymously through the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org