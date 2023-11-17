Fare dodger handed a court bill 22 times the cost of his rail ticket

Tyler Jones, aged 18 , of Newlands Road, Leominster, admitted travelling without paying the fare for a Transport for Wales trip between Abergavenny and Barry Island on June 2, 2023.

Jones had pleaded guilty to the offence and his punishment was handed down at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on November 10, 2023.

Jones was fined £146, ordered to pay TfW compensation of £17.70, and told to pay a victims surcharge of £58 and prosecution costs of £185.00.

Magistrates took Jones's guilty into account when imposing sentence and gave him until December 8, 2023 to arrange to pay the £406.70 that he now owes the Crown.