Four people in total were hospitalised after the three-car crash on Whitchurch Road at 7.40pm on Saturday. A number of people are alleged to have fled the scene.

The male driver of one of the cars, a white Vauxhall Corsa, was rushed to hospital and is still being assessed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for a spinal injury that police say is "potentially life-threatening".

Two men aged 63 and 64 and a woman aged 44 were also seriously injured and were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

West Mercia Police says the crash involved the Corsa and two blue BMWs - a 120 on an 05 plate and a 125 on a 14 plate.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and are helping police with enquiries, but anyone with information should come forward.

A statement from the force said: "The collision involved a blue BMW 120 on an 05 plate, allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, a white Vauxhall Corsa, and a blue BMW 125 on a 14 plate.

"There are believed to have been five occupants of one of the cars who allegedly ran off from the scene.

"If you have any information, dash camera footage or home security footage of the incident please could you contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting the reference number 00436_i of November 11."