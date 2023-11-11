Jail for 'danger' drink driver caught at triple the alcohol limit after 'repeat offending'

Matthew Partridge was caught at the wheel of a silver Audi on the B4397 between Much Wenlock and Broseley on Monday.

A breath test showed he had 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, three times the limit of 35mcg.

At Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the 49-year-old from Stretton Road, Much Wenlock, admitted drink-driving before being jailed for 10 weeks.

The court noted: "Imprisonment reasons: the offence(s) are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified. Reason for custody: danger to the public and repeated offending of a similar nature."

Partridge was also banned from driving for 1,860 days, which is five years.

He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.