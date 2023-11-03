Woman arrested at scene of crash after failing roadside breath test
A woman was arrested at the scene of a crash after she blew a roadside breath test of more than twice the legal alcohol limit.
Police say there were no injuries in the single vehicle crash at the Five Crosses Roundabout at Gobowen, near Oswestry, at 9.54pm on Thursday .
PCSO David Hughes, Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We received a call last night at 8:54pm after an RTC on the Five Crosses roundabout, Gobowen. This involved a single vehicle and there were no injuries.
"The female driver of this vehicle provided a positive roadside breath sample - 92 - and arrested for suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit."
The legal limit for alcohol in the breath is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.