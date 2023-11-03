Quarter of a million pounds provided for new vehicles to tackle police firearms licence delays

The announcement has come from West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, who said he would be providing £260,000 in an attempt to improve the service.

The money will be used to buy new vehicles for West Mercia Police's Firearms Licensing Unit.

Mr Campion said the vehicles would allow firearms officers to undertake home and business visits more efficiently – an important stage before a licence can be granted – as well as improving access to the most rural parts of West Mercia.

The announcement has come after concern over delays in the force processing the licences.

Mr Campion said: “I have heard loud and clear from our firearms communities about the delays they are experiencing, so I will continue to back West Mercia Police with the resources it needs to address them.

“After making an additional £200,000 available in March to increase the number of officers in the Firearms Licensing Unit, this further investment will support the growing team to access all parts of West Mercia more efficiently.

“Ultimately, it’s important that this investment delivers benefits that our communities can feel. I will continue to use all the powers available to me to support and challenge West Mercia Police to make the improvements communities are calling for.”

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills said: “We welcome the additional investment in our Firearms Licensing Unit. West Mercia Police covers a vast rural area with the highest number of firearms and shotgun certificate holders in the country.

"As the public would expect it is absolutely crucial we ensure the highest level of scrutiny to firearms licensing and recent important changes to the legislation has seen an increase in what is required to grant license or certificate.

"Our officers and staff are working hard to provide a quality service that protects people from harm and the additional investment will undoubtedly help us continue to progress improvements in the process.”

Mr Campion's office said five vehicles will be purchased immediately, and an additional five are subject to approval in the 2024/25 financial year.