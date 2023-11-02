Driver handed £1,201 court bill after admitting tachograph offences

Isaac Awuku, aged 48, of Buxton Road, Dawley, admitted three charges of failing to make a relevant record for the purposes of recording equipment regulations.

The three offences took place in Shropshire on August 31, September 1 and September 8, 2022, Telford Magistrates Court was told.

Awuku pleaded guilty when he appeared in court on Monday, October 16, 2022. He was given credit for pleading guilty.

Tachographs record information about driving time, speed and distance and they are used to make sure drivers and employers follow the rules on drivers' hours.

Awuku was handed a fine for the offence on August 31 but for the September offences he received no separate penalty.

He was in court when magistrates handed him a fine of £333, and ordered him to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £133 and prosecution costs of £735.

Awuku was given until November 13, 2022 to arrange payment of the total £1,201 that he now owes to the Crown.