Drug driver banned after court rules getting sick child from school 'is not an emergency'

Andrew Francis, aged 50, of Caswell Road, Leominster, was found to have 2.5 microgrammes of cannabis in his blood when a Rover 25 he was driving in the same road as his home on March 1, 2023.

The legal limit is two microgrammes.

Francis appeared before magistrates in Hereford on Monday to receive his sentence after he pleaded guilty on August 30.

Magistrates decided that getting a sick child from school is not an emergency and banned Francis from driving for 12 months. It is an obligatory ban for that offence, the court recorded.

Francis was also fined £120 after the magistrates took his guilty plea into account and ordered to pay a £48 victims surcharge.

He was given until November 27 to arrange payment.