Anthony Shingler is back behind bars

Anthony Shingler, aged 38, had only recently been released from prison when he stole three times from Sainsbury's and once from Spar in Ludlow within a few days last week.

Shingler, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday to four counts of theft and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

District Judge Ian Strongman jailed Shingler for 26 weeks due to his "flagrant disregard for court orders, people and their property".

It comes after Shingler was locked up at the end of September after admitting a string of thefts from One Stop in Ludlow.

Shingler pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to five counts of theft from the shop between September 2 and 7.

His hauls included Budweiser lager, laundry products, food and household items. The court handed Shingler five eight-week prison sentences, to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

The Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) was put in place for two years.

The order means Shingler faces a fine or imprisonment if found to be breaking its conditions, which prevent him from entering or loitering around shops in Ludlow including One Stop, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Spar.

A spokesperson for the police’s Ludlow Safer Neighbourhoods Team said after Shingler’s initial sentence: “Anthony Shingler’s behaviour has been unacceptable and has continued to impact local businesses, residents, and the community.

“My team continues to work with our community, partners, and businesses to tackle anti-social behaviour and persistent offending. This CBO shows we will pursue offenders and put court orders in place to prevent further offending and protect the community.”