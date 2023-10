Ahmed Lal, aged 23, gave false details to officers on at least three occasions on June 18 this year in Telford.

Lal, of King Street, Wellington, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday to perverting the course of justice.

He will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 13. He was granted bail on the conditions he stays at his home address and does not go out between 7pm and 7am the next day.