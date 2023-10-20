Telford thief threatened woman and stole £550 of toys and electrical goods

Alan Round, aged 46, threatened the woman in Telford on October 3.

He stole £258 worth of toys from Tesco on September 29 and electrical items worth £300 from Asda on October 5.

Round, of Fellows Close, Little Dawley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to using threatening behaviour and two counts of theft.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month community order, which includes a drug rehabilitation requirement. He must do drug tests for the next year, as well as 30 rehabilitation activity days.