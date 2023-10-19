Teenage girl arrested as part of investigation into damage at cricket club

Following an investigation into reported damage at Whitchurch Cricket Club, police have arrested a 16-year-old female on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.
A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Whitchurch SNT have been working alongside Patrol Officers in relation to incidents that have occurred at Whitchurch Cricket Club.
"As part of the investigation a 16-year-old female has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage. She has been bailed whilst enquiries are ongoing."
The teen has also been issued with a community protection warning which will remain live for 12 months.