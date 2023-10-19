Teenage girl arrested as part of investigation into damage at cricket club

By Megan JonesWhitchurchCrimePublished:

A teenage girl has been arrested following inquiries into damage at a cricket club.

A 16-year-old female has been arrested following inquiries into damage at Whitchurch Cricket Club
A 16-year-old female has been arrested following inquiries into damage at Whitchurch Cricket Club

Following an investigation into reported damage at Whitchurch Cricket Club, police have arrested a 16-year-old female on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Whitchurch SNT have been working alongside Patrol Officers in relation to incidents that have occurred at Whitchurch Cricket Club.

"As part of the investigation a 16-year-old female has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage. She has been bailed whilst enquiries are ongoing."

The teen has also been issued with a community protection warning which will remain live for 12 months.

Crime
News
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News