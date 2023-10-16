Officers arrested a 60-year-old male in Market Drayton on Thursday afternoon after he blew 40mg per 100ml of breath on a roadside breath test, when the legal limit is 35.

But after attending a police station and blowing again, he provided another sample which was below the legal limit, and he was released without charge.

Another man wasn't so lucky. He blew a reading of 62mg and has already been banned from driving in the courts.

PCSO Andy King said: "Market Drayton response officers arrested two suspected drink drivers last week.

"A 58-year-old male was arrested in Prees Heath on Wednesday evening after they blew 62 on the road side breath test, the driver was charged and remanded to appear at court where they were disqualified from driving for 14 months.

"A 60-year-old male was arrested in Market Drayton on Thursday afternoon after they blew 40 on the road side breath test.