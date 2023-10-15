Community order for man guilty of leisure centre car park assaults

Raymond Carey, of Broad Street, Leominster, had already admitted assaulting a man at the town's Halo Leisure Centre Car Park in another incident on November 2, 2022.

He denied assaulting the woman but was found guilty at Hereford Justice Centre on September 11.

The court recorded that on Tuesday Carey was handed a 12-month community order. In that time he must attend 15 days of rehabilitation activity and carry out 15 days of unpaid work.

He was also handed a restraining order not to contact the woman save through a solicitor until October 9, 2025.

He was also handed a restraining order not to contact the man for two years.

Carey was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £185, a victims surcharge of £114 at a rate of £40 per month.