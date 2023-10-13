'Unimaginable disruption' to rural businesses after early hours burglaries

Officers are appealing to the rural community for information following break-ins at Lea Cross and Wrentnall, near Pontesbury.

The break-ins during the early hours of Wednesdayinvolved the stealing of agricultural machinery and tools which officers say cost a "considerable amount of money".

PC Jonathan Lightfoot, of the Shropshire Rural and Business policing team, said: "We are appealing to the Rural community for information following two rural burglaries in the area of Lea Cross and Wrentnall."

The burglary happened between 2.30am and 3am on Wednesday).

PC Lightfoot added: "The offenders forced entry to outbuildings and have stolen agricultural machinery and tools.

"These items cost a considerable amount of money, however the disruption this causes for rural businesses is unimaginable.

"We are asking for people to check CCTV, video doorbells and dash cams for anything it may have captured between the times stated above."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00071_I_11102023 at westmercia.police.uk