Ryan James Green, of Lavender Bank, Bishop's Castle, told magistrates that he had found the events of August 5, 2023 and the loss of his job to be "quite a sobering experience".
A man who lost his job building sets for alcohol brands around the country after being found drink-driving has now been banned from going behind the wheel.
Ryan James Green, of Lavender Bank, Bishop's Castle, told magistrates that he had found the events of August 5, 2023 and the loss of his job to be "quite a sobering experience".