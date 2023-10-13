'Sobering experience' as drink driver who worked for alcohol brands is banned

Premium
By David TooleyBishop's CastleCrimePublished:

A man who lost his job building sets for alcohol brands around the country after being found drink-driving has now been banned from going behind the wheel.

Ryan James Green, of Lavender Bank, Bishop's Castle, told magistrates that he had found the events of August 5, 2023 and the loss of his job to be "quite a sobering experience".

Crime
News
Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News