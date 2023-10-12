Two arrests as 'large quantity' of drugs and weapons found in Whitchurch police raid

The Whitchurch police raid. Photo: West Mercia Police.

A warrant carried out in the centre of Whitchurch on Thursday morning saw uniformed and plain clothes police officers raided the property on High Street following intelligence that raised concerns about drug supply in the area.

West Mercia Police say a large quantity of drugs, cash and a number of weapons were seized from the property.

Officers arrested two men, aged 25 and 39, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon in a private property.

A video shared by police show what appears to be a knife, a gun and a crossbow being taken as evidence by the officers.

The Whitchurch police raid. Photo: West Mercia Police.

The warrant forms part of the force's Op Target campaign, which aims to tackle serious and organised crime in partnership with other agencies.

Following the incident, West Mercia Police is asking residents to let it know if there are any concerns about drug dealing in your area.

The Whitchurch police raid. Photo: West Mercia Police.