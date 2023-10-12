Two arrests as 'large quantity' of drugs and weapons found in Whitchurch police raid

By Megan JonesWhitchurchCrimePublished:

Two men have been arrested for drug-related offences following a raid on a property in north Shropshire in which drugs, cash and a number of weapons were seized.

The Whitchurch police raid. Photo: West Mercia Police.
The Whitchurch police raid. Photo: West Mercia Police.

A warrant carried out in the centre of Whitchurch on Thursday morning saw uniformed and plain clothes police officers raided the property on High Street following intelligence that raised concerns about drug supply in the area.

West Mercia Police say a large quantity of drugs, cash and a number of weapons were seized from the property.

Officers arrested two men, aged 25 and 39, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon in a private property.

A video shared by police show what appears to be a knife, a gun and a crossbow being taken as evidence by the officers.

The Whitchurch police raid. Photo: West Mercia Police.

The warrant forms part of the force's Op Target campaign, which aims to tackle serious and organised crime in partnership with other agencies.

Following the incident, West Mercia Police is asking residents to let it know if there are any concerns about drug dealing in your area.

The Whitchurch police raid. Photo: West Mercia Police.

Reporting can be done online at westmercia.police.uk or anonymously through the independent charity, CrimeStoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Latest videos
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News