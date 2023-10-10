Man faces court appearance over alleged criminal damage to police vehicle

Telford is facing one of the worst Monkey Dust drug problems in the country - crime commissioner
A man has been charged with criminal damage and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place following an incident in June.
PC Ben Jones, of Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, said the incident in June allegedly involved damage to a police vehicle.
The vehicle is back in use by the team, he added.
"The male in question will be appearing at Telford Magistrates Court in November," said PC Jones.