Lorry driver in court on charge of killing popular delivery worker in A5 crash

A lorry driver has appeared in court accused of causing the death of a popular young delivery driver in a crash on the A5 in Shropshire.

Callum Powell. Photo: Family

Patrick Casey attended Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing a single charge of causing the death of Callum Powell by dangerous driving earlier this year.

Mr Powell, who was 24 and worked as a delivery driver for Morrisons, died after his car was involved in a crash with a lorry on the A5 at Nesscliffe in the early hours of January 23.

The brief hearing took place at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday

District Judge Ian Barnes heard that Casey, aged 22, is accused of causing Mr Powell's death by driving a Scania R450 lorry dangerously.

The judge heard that the case should be sent to the crown court, and will next be heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 7.

Casey, of Cornamucklagh. in County Monaghan, Republic of Ireland, wore a navy blue gilet over a blue shirt and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was granted unconditional bail pending the crown court hearing next month.

Members of both Mr Powell's family and Casey's family were present at the brief court hearing.

Mr Powell, from Ruyton XI Towns, was a member of the 10PM Club car enthusiast group, and after his death hundreds of drivers turned out to an event in Meole Brace in Shrewsbury in tribute.

