Drink driver hit lamppost after stopping for couple of beers on way back from rehoming dog

Christopher Hunt was more than double the drink drive limit

Christopher Hunt admitted driving a Peugeot Horizon on the B4355 near Offa’s Green in Presteigne on September 9 while over the limit, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday last week.

The 58-year-old of Lugg View, Presteigne, had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Prosecuting, Mr Justin Espie said the incident happened at 4am and Hunt was initially thought to be unconscious but when he was awoken he was intoxicated.

Mitigating, Mr Matthew Ridler said Hunt, of previous clean character, had driven to Devon to rehome a dog and stopped off on the way back for a couple of beers before colliding with the lamppost. Hunt described himself as ‘extremely stupid’.