Expensive mistake for teenager who crashed BMW in Telford car park

A teenage motorist who crashed a BMW into another car and failed to tell police has been handed a hefty fine and points on his licence.

Harvey Newton, aged 19, crashed the 1.8 litre BMW 3 Series into another vehicle in Central Square car park in Telford on March 17 this year.

Newton, of Birchwood Close, Muxton, Telford, made no plea to charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and failing to report after a road collision at Worcester Magistrates Court. He was found guilty in his absence.

He was fined £440 and had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. He was also ordered to pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £176 victim surcharge.

