Expensive mistake for teenager who crashed BMW in Telford car park

Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Harvey Newton, aged 19, crashed the 1.8 litre BMW 3 Series into another vehicle in Central Square car park in Telford on March 17 this year.

Newton, of Birchwood Close, Muxton, Telford, made no plea to charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and failing to report after a road collision at Worcester Magistrates Court. He was found guilty in his absence.