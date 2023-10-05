Thief stole ruby bracelet from Shrewsbury town centre jewellers

A thief who stole a ruby bracelet from a jewellers has been ordered to pay the money back.

Goldsmiths of Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
Kyren Hale, aged 30, stole the £210 bracelet from Goldsmiths of Shrewsbury in Market Square on August 5 this year.

He was also at Kidderminster Magistrates Court after stealing bottles of alcohol worth more than £100 from Sainsbury's in Abbey Foregate just weeks earlier on June 29.

Hale, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

District Judge Ian Strongman sentenced him to a 12-month community order, including a drug treatment programme. He must do regular drug tests for six months and do 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He was ordered to pay £210 compensation to the jewellers and £42 to Sainsbury's in monthly instalments of £25 until the debts are paid.

