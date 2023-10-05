'I want to get back on the straight and narrow': Telford man, 25, handed drug driving ban

A Telford man who lost his job and plunged into depression after being caught drug driving has pledged to "get back on the straight and narrow".

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Matthew Kirwan, aged 25, of James Nelson Crescent, Trench, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Beverley Road, Telford, with 2.4 microgrammes of cannabis per litre in his blood on April 3, 2023.