ADHD and autism 'not an excuse' for harassment by Telford woman, court told

A 20-year-old Telford woman has been given a conditional discharge as a "carrot to stay out of trouble", after pleading guilty to racially harassing one woman and harassing another.

Telford Justice Centre - Telford magistrates court - Telford town centre
Telford Magistrates Court was told that the women targeted by Paris Lewis had changed their lives to avoid her behaviour, which persisted over a long period in 2022 and 2023.

