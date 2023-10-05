ADHD and autism 'not an excuse' for harassment by Telford woman, court told

Telford Magistrates Court was told that the women targeted by Paris Lewis had changed their lives to avoid her behaviour, which persisted over a long period in 2022 and 2023.
A 20-year-old Telford woman has been given a conditional discharge as a "carrot to stay out of trouble", after pleading guilty to racially harassing one woman and harassing another.
