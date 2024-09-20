Silent Crime: Traders plagued by spate of thefts react to 'joke' sentence of man caught on roof of Wellington Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

During the last two months, traders at Wellington Market claim that the venue has become a hot-spot for break-ins and burglaries.

With thefts ranging from fizzy drinks to electronics and petty cash, the stallholders say they are losing sleep over what awaits them when they open up in the morning.

Popular bagel shack, Red Brick, was one of the first businesses to go public about the break-ins back in August after they had their till and tip jar emptied.

CCTV also caught the perpetrator helping himself to a can of coke, as well as a racing bike and some DJ equipment.

Within a matter of weeks, fellow market café AJ's Kitchen was broken into, then a nearby gym and the main market building.

Owner, Zak Hammond, said the repeated thefts had taken a toll on the mental health of the traders.