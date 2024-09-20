Suspended sentence for Shifnal man over 12 bore shotgun possession without a certificate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adrian Gallagher, of Greenfields Crescent in Shifnal, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, for the offence.

The 56-year-old admitted two charges – possessing a 12-bore shotgun without a certificate on March 9, 2018, at Stone in Staffordshire, and receiving stolen goods – a charge related to the shotgun.

The court heard that Gallagher also had ammunition for the weapon.