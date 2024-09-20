Suspended sentence for Shifnal man over 12 bore shotgun possession without a certificate
A man who pleaded guilty to possessing a shotgun without a certificate has avoided jail.
Adrian Gallagher, of Greenfields Crescent in Shifnal, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, for the offence.
The 56-year-old admitted two charges – possessing a 12-bore shotgun without a certificate on March 9, 2018, at Stone in Staffordshire, and receiving stolen goods – a charge related to the shotgun.
The court heard that Gallagher also had ammunition for the weapon.