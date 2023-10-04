Telford murder probe:Man arrested in connection with death of woman at house

Claire Orrey died on the morning of Sunday, July 30. Photo: West Mercia Police

The 31-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 58-year-old Claire Orrey and the attempted murder of a second person.

Both people were injured in an incident at a house on Burnell Road in Admaston, Telford, in the early hours of Sunday, July 30.

Police and paramedics were called to the house in the early hours after receiving reports of a "disturbance".

Mrs Orrey was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining "serious injuries", while the man who survived was also found with serious injuries.

In a tribute, her heartbroken daughter said: "My mom was the most wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and grandma, who lit up our world with love.

"She will forever be loved by us and will always be missed eternally."