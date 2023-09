Seven years in jail for Telford man who stabbed friend for no reason in Aldi car park

A Telford man who stabbed his friend four times for no reason in an Aldi car park has been jailed for seven years.

Declan Ecclestone, 21, of Gloucester Avenue, Dawley, had spent the afternoon with Paul Evans and his girlfriend in Telford on April 14 last year.