Police cut opening hours for station's front desk

Changes have been announced to the opening hours of the front desks of a number of police stations

Dyfed Powys Police have announced changes to a host of its police stations – including Newtown.

The Powys station's front counter will see a reduction in opening hours during the week, while it will no longer be open at all on weekends.

Currently the front desk is open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

But from Monday the station will only provide a face-to-face service from 8am to noon, and 12.30pm to 4pm from Monday to Friday.

The changes apply to all the force's stations at Carmarthen, Ammanford, Llanelli town centre, Dafen, Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Haverfordwest, Brecon, and Llandrindod Wells.

A statement from Dyfed Powys Police said: "The change allows the force to make best use of resources to deliver an effective public service that continues to meet the needs and expectations of communities and will improve the availability of front counter services, making opening hours much clearer.

"It comes as part of a wider change programme across Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police, where estates, technology, and the equipment available to officers and staff are coming together to improve policing and the service to communities.

"The same services will be available once the change comes into effect, and you will still be able to visit your nearest location to process a shotgun license application, report a crime or intelligence, produce legal documents, or request advice.