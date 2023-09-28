Cash and jewellery taken from home during evening burglary

By Megan Jones

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after cash and jewellery was stolen from a home during a burglary.

West Mercia Police is appealing for information after a home Patshull Road, Albrighton, was targeted.

The incident, which saw the home broken into and suspects take cash, jewellery and other items from the property, happened at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers who are investigating the burglary are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people in the area in the week leading up to the burglary or anyone who may have any information relating to the incident.

"Anyone with information can contact investigating officers by emailing DL-FShrewsburyProactiveUnit@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101 using extension 7702182 and quoting incident 00529_i of September 27."

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

