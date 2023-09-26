Jailed: Drug dealer jumped in river after trio busted at Shrewsbury sports centre

Jordan Warren, aged 25, and his accomplices, Lewis Doran and Nathan Smout, were jailed after they were spotted carrying out suspected drug deals at Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne Road.
A Shrewsbury drug dealer who jumped into the River Severn and swam away after police swooped at a leisure centre is now behind bars.
Jordan Warren, aged 25, and his accomplices, Lewis Doran and Nathan Smout, were jailed after they were spotted carrying out suspected drug deals at Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne Road.