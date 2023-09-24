Wojciech Wieczorkowski, aged 48, was driving a Citroen C4 on Shrewsbury Road, Pontesbury on August 22 this year, despite being banned.

Wieczorkowski, of Manor Road, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and failing to surrender to bail, after missing a Telford Magistrates Court hearing on September 12 this year.