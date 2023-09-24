Wojciech Wieczorkowski, aged 48, was driving a Citroen C4 on Shrewsbury Road, Pontesbury on August 22 this year, despite being banned.
Wieczorkowski, of Manor Road, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and failing to surrender to bail, after missing a Telford Magistrates Court hearing on September 12 this year.
He was banned from driving for 22 months and made subject of a 12-month community order. He must do 120 hours of unpaid work as part of the sentence, and pay £135 in prosecution costs.