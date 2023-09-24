Unpaid work and further road ban for disqualified driver caught behind the wheel near Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysPontesburyCrimePublished:

A disqualified driver who was caught on a main road near Shrewsbury has been handed a further ban.

Wojciech Wieczorkowski, aged 48, was driving a Citroen C4 on Shrewsbury Road, Pontesbury on August 22 this year, despite being banned.

Wieczorkowski, of Manor Road, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and failing to surrender to bail, after missing a Telford Magistrates Court hearing on September 12 this year.

He was banned from driving for 22 months and made subject of a 12-month community order. He must do 120 hours of unpaid work as part of the sentence, and pay £135 in prosecution costs.

Crime
News
Pontesbury
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News